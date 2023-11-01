Wednesday's Child: 9-year-old Justin

Wednesday's Child Justin WBZ/MARE

(MARE) - Justin is an adorable, curious young boy. Justin is full of energy and loves to be active, especially outside. He also is happy to color pictures, play board games, and watch movies. He also loves to go to new places and explore!

Justin is enrolled for the 2023-2024 academic school year.

Justin will do well in a family of any constellation. He would do best as the only child his age in the home. A family for Justin should have time and patience and be able to give Justin the attention he needs. He will do great with an active family that can provide him with structure. There is an open adoption agreement with two visits per year with his birth mother. Justin is also connected to his older half-brother and it is important for them to remain connected through sibling visits.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.