Wednesday's Child: 8-year-old Izabella

(MARE) - Izabella, who also goes by Izzy, is an inquisitive, outgoing, and outspoken girl in search of her forever family. She loves to explore the outdoors and nature, which includes various community activities, gardening, and collecting small insects for her "bug sanctuary" that she advocated to have. She is always willing to try new things and new foods. Izzy also enjoys arts and crafts and going to the library to pick out books to read. Her biggest strength is her ability to advocate and speak up for herself.

Izzy attends a local public school and receives support through an IEP. She participates in many extracurricular activities which include gymnastics, cheerleading, and most recently the Girl Scouts. Izzy is currently placed in a residential program and has made positive connections with peers in school and outside of school.

Izzy would thrive with a caring and committed family of any constellation with a female parental figure, with or without other children in the home. Interested families need to have experience with trauma-informed care and therapeutic parenting. In addition, interested families should also be willing to accept and have access to the support of therapeutic services. Izzy is biracial, being of Hispanic and Caucasian descent and interested families must be dedicated to providing appropriate information and ethnic and cultural role models with regards to her culture, which includes discussing racism and discrimination. It is important to Izzy that she maintain contact and visits with her younger brother who is also in foster care.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.