Wednesday's Child: 8-year-old Aaliyah

(MARE) - Aaliyah is a curious and engaging girl who loves to dance. She also enjoys climbing and any kind of water play, and is described as sweet, bright and fun-loving. Her favorite show is Sesame Street, especially Elmo and Abby. Aaliyah is academically motivated and curious about the world around her- she is a great problem solver!

Aaliyah's teachers report that she is well-liked by peers and is interested in engaging with them. A two-parent, childless couple would be her ideal placement. However, any family constellations can potentially be considered.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.