Wednesday's Child: 5-year-old Barry

Wednesday's Child Barry MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Barry is an energetic and affectionate boy of African American and Caucasian descent who loves to play outside. He is described by those who know him best as kind, loving and "an absolute joy" with unparalleled empathy. Barry will comfort others if they are upset or hurt, and his laughter and carefree demeanor lift the spirits of everyone he meets. In addition to outdoor play, Barry loves painting and any kind of sensory play. He recently learned to jump with both feet off the ground!

Barry has made significant progress with his speech and language, and now uses more than 50 spoken words. He communicates in two- to three-word phrases, and occasionally supplements this with gestures, signs or his communication device. Barry is diagnosed with autism and is followed by a team of specialists due to additional medical needs. He is thriving in a small classroom with individualized attention, and loves being around peers- he even enjoys sharing with them! The adults in his life note that he has strong problem-solving skills and is able to make connections, such as going to get a paper towel if he notices that something has spilled.

Legally freed for adoption, Barry seeks a family who can provide a balance of the structure that he requires and the love and affection he craves. A family should be prepared to advocate for Barry and to support his independence as he continues to grow and develop. He will do best in a two-parent home, with or without other children. Visits twice a year with his biological mother will need to be supported.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.