Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Shifaia

Wednesday's Child Shifaia MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Shifaia is a sweet girl of Ethiopian descent. Shifaia likes to wave to people she knows and is described as happy and cheerful. Shifaia enjoys sparkles games like peek-a-boo and singing "If you are happy and you know it." Shifaia is continuing to develop her strength and is working on purposefully grasping objects. Even though she cannot speak, Shifaia is able to communicate in other ways. She is currently working on learning to communicate using different communication buttons. Shifaia loves to attend school and especially enjoys music and being sung to!

Legally freed for adoption, Shifaia's social worker is open to exploring single or two parent families who feel they can be a good match for her. Shifaia has two siblings who reside with Shifaia's step-mother who would like to remain connected with her. It is important that a family be open to continuing this connection. Shifaia is currently in a wheelchair so it is important that a family's home is wheelchair accessible or can become wheelchair accessible. Most of all Shifaia needs a family that can celebrate her unique personality and sweet demeanor!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.