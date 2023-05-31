Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Shane

(MARE) - Shane is a cheerful, sweet, and playful young man. He is very observant and likes to feel included and a part of everything. Shane is active and enjoys being outdoors; exploring, and going on new adventures. He is very gentle and loves being with and caring for animals; Shane especially likes dogs that will run and play with him. Shane likes to play football and is always eager to participate in any group sports activity. He also likes video games, basketball, music, and is a history buff. Shane has been a teen leader at his local YMCA and loves to mentor younger children.

Shane is doing well in his classes and he looks forward to attending school each day. Shane is a great self-advocate and speaks up for himself when needed.

Shane will do best in any family constellation with or without other children in the home. An ideal family will be patient and be able to provide him with reassurance, consistency, and support. Shane indicates, "Adoption is important to me because every child deserves a family and someone to rely on when life gets tough. We need families and caring people who will learn from us just a much as we learn from them. I know my family is out there, we just haven't met yet." Shane would love find a family that enjoys good food and shares in conversation together.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.