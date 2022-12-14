Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Yessenia

Wednesday's Child Yessenia MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Yessenia is a-teen girl of Puerto Rican descent. Yessenia is shy but opens up once she gets to know you. She enjoys coloring and crafting independently. She loves fashion and enjoys trying on different outfits and jewelry. Yessenia enjoys school and is described as a hard worker! She is very compassionate and kind to others.

Legally freed for adoption, Yessenia will need a family that will allow her continued contact and visits with her two younger brothers. She would do best in a two parent or single female family with or without other children. She would like to have a family that is supportive of her relationship with her siblings and her mother.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.