Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Mikel

(MARE) - Mikel is a thoughtful, mature and likable teen. When asked to describe his personality, Mikel stated "I am friendly, and I try to be kind to others." Mikel has a variety of interests. He loves watching and playing sports, specifically basketball and football. Mikel enjoys singing and dancing to pop and HipHop music. He is a real fan of songs by Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak. Mikel also likes playing video games such as Mario and NBA 2K.

Mikel is currently enrolled and is excelling at school. Mikel has been on the honor roll all year and received all A's during this most recent quarter. When asked about his favorite subjects in school, Mikel said they are history and math. Mikel explained "I like history because I like to learn about what happened in the past." Mikel loves learning so much that he hopes to become either a history or a math teacher in the future.

While Mikel is open to families of all different constellations, he is really seeking the nurturance and love of a mom. The right family for Mikel will need to support his relationship with his two biological sisters.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.