Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Damien

(MARE) - Damien is a smart and outgoing teenager. He likes making others laugh and has a great sense of humor. Damien does well with other peers and adults. He enjoys playing basketball and flag football. Damien also likes LEGOs, video games and magic cards. He does well in school with extra support. Damien's dream is to become a lawyer.

Damien would do best in a family of any constellation. He would prefer a two-parent household. He would do well as the youngest or only child in the home. He would like a family that would help maintain his connection to his birth mother and paternal aunt. Damien would benefit from caregivers that are patient and supportive.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.