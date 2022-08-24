Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Ciera

Wednesday's Child Ciera MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Ciera is a spunky and spirited girl of African American and Caucasian descent. Ciera describes herself as "kind, loyal, funny, creative, and bright, with a positive but sassy attitude." She has a variety of interests like gymnastics, school plays, and shopping. She loves ice cream - especially mint chocolate chip! She is also involved in a number of extracurricular activities including drama club, student council, and cheerleading.

Ciera is highly motivated and works hard to be a model student at school. Ciera is able to form positive and healthy relationships with peers and adults alike; she and her best friend from school often spend time together shopping, eating out, and enjoy engaging in "girly" activities. Ciera aspires to be a part-time nurse and waitress when she grows up.

Legally freed for adoption, Ciera would benefit from being in a 2-parent or single family consisting of a positive mother figure for her, with or without children in the home. A family for Ciera must be supportive and able to provide her with structure and unconditional love. She hopes that an adoptive family would be "respectful and understanding of her biological family." Ciera shares relationships with her two younger siblings and birth mother, which a prospective family must be willing to help her maintain.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.