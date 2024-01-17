Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Skylher

(MARE) - Skylher is a chill and laid-back teen and has many interests, which Skylher does independently or along with peers. Skylher is very animated and active and really enjoys outdoor activities and playing at the gym daily. Skylher enjoys reading, listening to music, doing crafts, playing board and card games, and socializing with peers. Skylher loves being active and participates in group activities, such as weekly basketball and volleyball games, demonstrating great athleticism. Skylher also enjoys community-based events such as trips to the mall, library, and movies.

Skylher is enrolled in high school and has done a great job with the support of IEP services. Skylher completes assigned work independently and attends all scheduled classes. Skylher really enjoys the activities offered in school, which include ROTC and other seasonal sports. Skylher made many new friends and continues previous relationships in that school district. Skylher aspires to grow up to be successful but is unsure of future goals. Skylher does know college is a certainty.

Skylher's social worker is looking for a caring family who will provide direction and support. Skylher's social worker is open to a two-parent family with a mom and dad or two moms, with or without other children. Skylher is of African American descent and like all youth would benefit from having pre-adoptive parents of the same racial and ethnic background; however, Skylher's social worker is interested in all families willing to meet Skylher's needs. Families of different racial and ethnic backgrounds need to be firmly committed to providing appropriate ethnic and cultural role models and education about her birth culture which includes discussing racism and discrimination. It is very important that Skylher maintains bi-weekly visitation with their grandmother when available and appropriate.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.