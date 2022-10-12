Wednesday's Child: 15-Year-Old Jer'Nyia

Wednesday's Child Jer'Nyia MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) - Jer'Nyia is a teenage girl of African American descent who considers herself to be creative, talented, and funny. She is good at making friends and enjoys singing, dancing, creating art, and journaling. Jer'Nyia is intelligent and completes school assignments without issue. Art is obviously her favorite school subject!

Legally freed for adoption, Jer'Nyia would like a family with at least one mom with or without other children in the family. Her future family must support her continued contact with her siblings and biological mother. Jer'Nyia would like to remain in Massachusetts to maintain her birth family relationship. She is a wonderful advocate for herself and will use that skill as she moves through this process.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.