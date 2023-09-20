Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Emma

Wednesday's Child Emma WBZ/MARE

(MARE) - Emma is an intelligent, vibrant, and caring young lady. She can present as a bit quiet and reserved upon initial introduction, however, it does not take long for her personality to shine through. Those who know her best say that she can be fun, silly, playful, and bold.

Emma has a significant interest and love for animals; she was able to attend a zoo camp this past summer which she loved and has expressed her desire to attend again. Emma is also a lover of dancing, music, singing, and anything Harry Potter. She enjoys reading and arts and crafts projects. Emma is determined and bold and can achieve anything she sets her mind to. She hopes to be a marine biologist in the future.

Emma is enrolled in school and does well, especially when learning about things she finds interesting. Emma is social and outgoing with peers and makes friends easily. She enjoys participating in after school activities and clubs.

Emma will thrive in a loving and caring family with at least one mother. Her social worker feels that she will do best in a home where she can be the only or youngest child. Emma would love to have a pet. An ideal family for Emma will understand the importance of birth family connections. Emma currently visits with her siblings three times a year and per an Open Adoption Agreement will visit with her birth parents four times a year post-adoption.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.