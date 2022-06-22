Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Elijah

BOSTON (MARE) - Elijah is an active, warm boy of African American and Hispanic descent. Elijah enjoys most outdoor activities, but also loves playing games and doing crossword puzzles. Elijah is social and is able to build strong relationships with the staff at his school and residential program. He can be a role model to younger children and is often considered a leader among his peers.

Elijah is legally freed for adoption. He will do best in a two-parent family, with either no other children in the home or only older children. Elijah has a strong bond with his older sister and younger brother, and a family should be open to regular visits with his siblings in order to best support those relationships.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.