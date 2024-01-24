Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Christopher

Wednesday's Child Christopher WBZ/MARE

(MARE) - Christopher "Chris" is a likable and charming teenage boy of bi-racial descent. He loves to be active and enjoys climbing, building, playing outdoors and going on outings in the community. Christopher also loves playing video games and building Legos and can entertain himself with them for hours. Christopher has many positive relationships with the peers and adults in his life.

Chris continues to make good progress at school. He loves his school and has many positive relationships with his school staff. Chris continues to receive educational support and would do well with a family who can continue to advocate for his needs at school.

Christopher has a great relationship with his younger brother who he sees at least monthly. A family will need to be open to continued visits with his sibling. He also has an uncle that participates in these visits and is a support to him and would like to remain involved in his life. Christopher has reported that he'd like to live in a house with a mom, a dad, and some pets. He would do best in a flexible, playful home. A family could have no children or significantly older children than Christopher.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.