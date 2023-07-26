Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Tatiana

(MARE) - Tatiana is a beautiful girl with dark brown eyes and black curly hair. She is a funny and lovable girl. Tatiana wants to try gymnastics and enjoys taking swimming lessons. She loves putting braids in her hair or pulling it back in a ponytail. Tatiana loves to paint her nails or get her nails done at a salon for a special treat. She especially loves to play with make-up. Tatiana also likes to draw, ride her bike, and watch movies.

Tatiana has four other siblings that have achieved permanency. She loves spending time with them either on Zoom, by phone, or in-person visits. There is an Open Adoption Agreement with her biological father which includes only updated letters with no face-to-face contact/visits. Tatiana will benefit from joining a loving family of any constellation who can provide her with stability, structure, and a dependable routine. She will do best as an only child or with older siblings. An ideal family will be able to navigate mental health and educational systems and be able to be a strong advocate for Tatiana. A family should also be open to helping Tatiana maintain her sibling connections.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.