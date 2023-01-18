Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Kalyn

BOSTON (MARE) - Kalyn is a very bright, sweet and caring girl of Caucasian descent. Proficient in school, Kalyn loves books and writing. She would love to write and publish a novel someday. As of school year 2022-2023 she is in the 9th grade, very smart and is able to do well academically. She can create an array of elaborate art projects with much detail. Kalyn participates in an "after school" program four nights a week which includes volunteering at a Humane Society and participating in a theater group. Outdoor activities like hiking also of interest Kalyn. Her favorite indoor activity in her group home is cooking. She has dry and witty sense of humor and would like attend college in the future.

Kalyn can be quiet around new people and it may take her some time to warm up. It may also take her some time to trust. Once she does she will be loyal. At times Kalyn can struggles with peer interaction and may feed into the drama that is happening in her group home. She is working on learning healthy coping skills and managing her emotions to avoid conflicts.

Freed for adoption Kalyn has expressed that she is ready to be matched with her forever family and that she would like to be part of her adoption process. She feels that she would fit in best with a single or 2 mom family. She would do well in a home with older children or no other children. Kalyn will need a structured home with clear boundaries and concrete rules to follow. She should also be allowed to make mistakes, learn from them and be forgiven for them. She will need to maintain contact, including monthly "in person" visits, with her siblings living in western and eastern MA. There is also an open adoption agreement in place for Kalyn to have 2 supervised visits a year with her birth mother who also lives in western MA. MA families, as well as families from the surrounding New England states, will be considered for Kalyn providing they can commit to helping Kalyn continue with her "in-person" sibling and birth mother visitation schedule.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.