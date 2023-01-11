Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Jaslyn

Wednesday's Child Jaslyn MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Jaslyn is a friendly child who loves everybody and everyone. She enjoys being social with others. Jaslyn is very active and she loves playing sports. Her favorite thing to do is sing and dance. Jaslyn takes pleasure in getting her hair and nails done. Jaslyn enjoys being involved in community activities and being outdoors enjoying the fresh air.

Jaslyn has been successful in a small school setting. Jaslyn is able to build and maintain positive and healthy relationships with both peers and staff.

Legally freed for adoption, Jaslyn would do well in a family of any constellation where she would be the youngest in the family. A family for Jaslyn would need to be supportive of her relationship with her birth mother and her sister.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.