Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Alia

Wednesday's Child Alia WBZ/MARE

(MARE) - Alia is a very happy and bubbly girl. She is sweet, kind, cooperative and helpful. Alia enjoys arts & crafts and dancing. She recently expressed an interest in joining a drama or theatrical production. Those who know Alia best describe her as creative and eager to learn.

Alia is enrolled in school. She is invested in her schoolwork and actively participates in school. Alia has built positive relationships with her classmates and teachers.

A two-parent family is preferred for Alia, yet she has voiced being comfortable in a single parent home. Alia can be placed in a home with or without older children in the home. The ideal family for Alia would be energetic, patient and nurturing. Alia wants to find a family with someone who can manage her hair or is willing to learn!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.