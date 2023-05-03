Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Lovely

(MARE) - Lovely is an independent and kind girl. As her name suggests, Lovely is sweet and friendly with a great sense of humor. It can take some time to get her to open up, but once she is comfortable she enjoys her connections with others. Lovely is described as a quiet girl with a go-with-the-flow attitude. Lovely has a passion for food and often jokes about her big appetite. She enjoys painting and loves to display her art.

Lovely puts a great deal of effort into her school-work with the support of her foster family as well. She gets along well with her peers and with the adults in her life.

Lovely would do well with a family of any constellation, with or without other children. Lovely would do well with a patient and nurturing family who can take the time to build a trusting relationship.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.