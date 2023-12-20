Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Jyzaiah

(MARE) - Jyzaiah, who prefers to go by Jay, is a creative, crafty, and affectionate boy. Jay enjoys anime and loves to build things. Jay is an empathic child who can be very kind to adults and peers. Jay enjoys spending time in the community with friends. He also loves spending time with his brother and enjoys being a big brother. He also loves animals and likes to visit the zoo. He does very well with pets and with pet care. He loves to read before bed and has taken a real interest in shoes.

Jay attends school and is showing substantial progress. He continues to receive A's and B's.

Jay will need a family that will be open to showing him affection. Jay wants a parent, preferably at least one male figure, who would love him and take him out to experience the world. Jay would benefit from a home that engages him in continued active learning. He will also benefit from a family who can keep him connected to his baby brother. Jay will do best with a family of any constellation, without other children or with older children out of the home. Jay is hoping that he can find a Hispanic family that can help him learn more about his culture and teach him Spanish.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.