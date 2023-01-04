Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Grady

Wednesday's Child Grady MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Grady is a sweet boy with a great sense of humor who describes himself as very smart and outgoing. Grady enjoys playing video games, watching movies, reading graphic novels and anime. He would like to be an EMT when he is older because he wants to help people in need. Grady loves to receive praise and positive attention. He is also quick to praise others for their work. Grady hopes to one day be able to earn his own money and be able to spend it!

Grady is currently in 8th grade and he enjoys school and his classes very much. Grady is very smart and loves to learn new things in school. Grady does well in all his courses at school and particularly enjoys and excels in math and science. Grady does well with building and maintaining positive relationships with his peers and teacher at school.

Legally freed for adoption, Grady will do best in a two-parent household either as an only child or the youngest in the family. Grady will fit well into a home that is less active or one that can encourage him to be more active. A family for Grady will need to be supportive of his relationship with his birth mother and brother.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.