Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Dante

(MARE) - Dante is a sweet, affectionate young man who loves hugs. He is great at interpreting facial expressions and identifying emotions. Dante has a strong interest in wrestling and is the proud owner of several wrestling action figures that he spends a great deal of time playing with. He also loves playing video games, listening to music, and dancing. Dante enjoys playing with other children and caring for the goats and the donkey who belong to his residential care facility. He also enjoys playing on the swings and riding on scooters outdoors.

Dante is navigating the complexities of middle school with the support of an IEP. He is assigned a separate classroom to provide him with a stable and predictable environment, more breaks, fewer transitions, and the additional resources he needs to thrive. Dante has a great relationship with staff and is working on developing strong peer relationships.

Dante's social worker is looking for a devoted family who will provide him with the love and guidance he needs. His social worker believes that he will thrive in a two-parent household with or without older children in the home.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.