Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Allana

BOSTON (MARE) - Allana is a sweet, yet strong-willed girl of Caucasian descent. Allana enjoys all types of animals, especially farm animals. She is also interested in music, crafts, and expressing her emotions through art. Allana is in the process of exploring her interests and talents and is quick to discern what she likes and what is not for her. She has a dry sense of humor and is often funny without recognizing it. According to those that work with Allana, she is very honest and able to communicate her needs and wants.

In school, Allana's teachers describe her as intelligent and she has made significant academic improvements this year. She receives extra support at school to help her stay on task and she often needs assistance completing her homework.

Legally freed for adoption, an ideal family for Allana will be able to provide her with patience and support, while being able to set clear limits and expectations. Families of any constellation will be considered. However, Allana should be the only or significantly youngest child in the home. A family must be open to helping Allana maintain her relationship with her biological siblings.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.