Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Yomilianiz

Wednesday's Child Yomilianiz MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Yomylianiz, who goes by the name Yomy, is an energetic girl looking for a family to adopt her and welcome her into their home. Yomy has a big imagination, a great sense of humor and is very expressive. She is very responsible and loves to keep her room and personal space clean and organized. Fashion, art, gymnastics and outdoor activities are a few of Yomy's favorite activities.

Yomy is very athletic and recently started horseback riding lessons. She very much enjoys these lessons and the horses. She would love to continue with gymnastic lessons in her new family. Running, basketball and dance are also some of her favorite physical activities but Yomy also enjoys relaxing by crocheting and drawing. Yomy describes herself as being shy, friendly, athletic, full of energy and having a good sense of humor.

Yomi is legally freed for adoption. Yomy's new family must be open to monthly or more frequent in-person visits with her brother who lives currently in western MA. Also, Yomy would benefit from a family who will foster her love for gymnastics and other interests.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.