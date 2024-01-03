Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Luis

(MARE) - Luis is a young boy looking for a family that he can grow up in and enjoy a typical childhood. Luis enjoys being outside, riding bikes, and being physically active. He is outgoing, inquisitive, and likes to be competitive through sports, especially soccer and basketball, and answering academic questions. Luis quickly takes an interest in his school subjects and likes to show off his math skills. Luis is thoughtful and used his birthday money to buy presents for his sister who he is very bonded with.

Luis will do well in a patient and loving family of any constellation. A childless home or home with only one older child is preferred. A family for Luis would be able to provide stability and structure and be able to support their relationship with his birth father, who he does in-person visits with once a month. Homes that use a trauma-informed approach to raise children are strongly encouraged to inquire about Luis.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.