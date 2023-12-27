Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Jaiden

(MARE) - Jaiden, nicknamed JJ, is a charismatic, charming, and fashionable pre-teen boy. JJ describes himself as smart and funny. Others who know him have stated that he is sweet and empathetic. JJ enjoys playing sports, riding his bike, and roller blading. Currently, he plays football on his school team. JJ also enjoys art, drawing and video games. He wants to go to the beach and go camping. JJ's favorite new movie is Haunted Mansion and he likes chicken and broccoli alfredo.

JJ does well academically. Last school year, he earned 5 academic awards and received honors. He is a motivated student. He does well in small classroom settings. He is a strong advocate for himself and is very insightful.

JJ is hopeful that an adoptive family will help him explore new interests. He would like a two-parent, female household, but other constellations will be considered for him. JJ would love to live in a house with a yard. He also would like to live in a small city or a town that has a lot to offer in regards to activities and shopping.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.