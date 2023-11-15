Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Maxum

(MARE) - Maxum, who likes to go by Max, is an energetic and creative child. Upon meeting him, Max can present as a shy and quiet child, but once he gets comfortable, he opens up and engages easily. Max likes to build with LEGOS and play video games. He is very active and enjoys playing outside. He loves to play sports and has a great arm! Max likes to draw and watch superhero movies.

Max attends a collaborative school and has special education supports to assist him at school. He is doing well and making progress in school. Max has a lot of curiosity and likes to learn and try new things. Max enjoys playing with his peers and is able to make friends easily.

Max would do well in a family of any constellation. Max would do best in a home that is adventurous, playful, and compassionate. He has two sisters that he would like to maintain a relationship with. Max currently visits with his birth parents four times a year and per his open adoption agreement will visit with his parents two times a year once the adoption is finalized.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.