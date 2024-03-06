Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old J’Quan

(MARE) - J'Quan is an active young child. J'Quan would describe himself as humorous, kind, and fun to be around. He is a very affectionate child and enjoys showing his love to those he cares about. J'Quan's favorite activities are playing with his Legos, riding his bike, and playing outside.

J'Quan would thrive in an attentive, supportive family with one or two parents. A family for J'Quan will need to support the relationship that J'Quan has with his sister. A family should also be able to maintain contact with members of J'Quan's birth family. J'Quan would also benefit from a visiting resource.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.