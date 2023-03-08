Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Jostiel

(MARE) - Jostiel, who likes to be called JoJo, is a sweet, funny and outgoing boy of Hispanic descent. JoJo loves electronics, likes to ride his scooter, enjoys bike riding, outdoor play, swimming and playing sports. He loves Tae-Kwon Do and has taken classes. When he is older, JoJo wants to be a police officer so that he can help people. He loves living in his foster family that consists of two moms. JoJo likes to be busy and involved in activities. Bike riding with his foster moms is one of JoJo's favorite activities along with cooking!

Legally freed for adoption, JoJo would do well in an active two parent family with older children or no other children in the home so that he can receive the attention that he seeks. He would benefit from a family that is trauma informed and has a structured home environment. Because he is so close and bonded to his older brother and younger sister his new family should also nurture this bond with regular visits with them.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.