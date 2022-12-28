Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Jayvon

BOSTON (MARE) - Jayvon is a boy of Caucasian and Hispanic descent who loves to be outdoors doing anything physical. He enjoys riding his bike, playing basketball, and swimming. Jayvon also likes board games and playing games on his tablet or other gaming systems. Jayvon is interested in fake money and Pokémon cards. When he grows up, Jayvon once said he would like to be a police officer or a fireman; although as he matures and has more exposure to the community around him this may change.

Legally freed for adoption, Jayvon will do well in a family of any constellation, where he is the youngest or only child. He will thrive in a family that can provide him with affection, guidance, structure and calm limit setting. A family for Jayvon must be open to helping him maintain contact with his sisters who reside in Massachusetts and his biological mother twice a year after adoption.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.