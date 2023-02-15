Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Christian

(MARE) - Christian is a sweet boy of Caucasian descent who loves to be on the go. He loves doing anything outside and being active. Christian recently started gymnastics and loves learning new skills. He likes anything to do with cars and trucks. He is an animal lover, especially when it comes to dogs. He is always helping out in the kitchen with meal preparation or cleaning up. Christian hopes to become a firefighter or a veterinarian one day!

Christian enjoys attending school daily, where he receives some additional support. He is always working hard in class and is making progress. Christian has positive relationships with his teachers and his peers. He loves independent activities and spending one on one time with others.

Legally freed for adoption, Christian's adoption worker is seeking a two-parent family of any constellation who would be able to provide a loving home with consistency and routine. Christian does best when he knows what to expect and thrives with one-on-one attention. Christian has a younger sister, and it will be important for him to maintain this connection.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.