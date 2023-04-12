Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Skylar

(MARE) - Skylar is a charming little girl. She loves to dance, listen to music, play musical instruments, and enjoys imaginary play. She is also described as social, outgoing, curious and very energetic. Skylar is in the 5th grade in school year 2022-2023 and loves school which offers her the structure and routine that she thrives on. Skylar thrives on positive nurturing and one-on-one attention.

Skylar will need a family to go above and beyond to show her their love, affection and attention. Skylar currently lives in western Massachusetts.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.