Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Markis

Wednesday's Child Markis MARE/WBZ

BOSOTN (MARE) - Markis is a charismatic and funny teen of Caucasian and African American descent. He is bright, articulate, and a concrete thinker. Markis loves to dance, is a great dancer, and has taken break dancing lessons in the past! He is also a big fan of video games and anything electronic. He loves animals, so a home with pets would be an excellent fit for him!

Freed for adoption, Markis will need a 2-parent family where he is the only child or the youngest child by many years to help balance his needs. This family will need to be comfortable with setting limits and creating structure. Markis may need things presented to him clearly and concisely due to his concrete thinking. Markis has 8 siblings, one of whom is his twin. He would like to visit with his siblings when he feels the need. He would do well with a family that would start out slowly as a visiting resource to him. Once Markis feels comfortable, compatible, and safe with his visiting resource a more permanent adoptive arrangement can be made.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.