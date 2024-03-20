Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Angel

12-year-old Angel MARE

(MARE) - Angel is a very independent and bright young man. According to his social worker, he is a great kid who is very sociable and compassionate.

He is introverted initially, but once he is relaxed enough to open up, he is funny, witty, and streetwise. Angel is an exceptionally talented athlete and loves sports, specifically playing baseball and football. Angel also enjoys playing video games and likes to watch movies. Angel wants to be an athlete in the future, but he is young and exploring other possibilities.

He enjoys school and is currently working on his focus and drive which was affected by his numerous transitions. He has a great relationship with his foster family and a close relationship with his coaches. Angel would thrive with a family of any constellation with or without other children in the home. His social worker is looking for a family that will provide an environment of trust, structure, routine, and be trauma informed

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.