"This is our home"; Webster campground given 30 day extension to evict residents

WEBSTER - The Webster Family Campground has been given a 30 day extension to evict residents after owners demanded more time from the town.

Neighbors tell WBZ the timeline is irrelevant and despite several health code violations they're not leaving.

"This park here is more than just a park, to us this is our home," says Tricia Maine, who has lived at the campground for 7 months, a newcomer compared to most of her neighbors.

"There's people who've been here 23 plus years like Paula, elderly," says Maine.

But the property's owner Michael Finamore is being told to evict everyone, after the town filed a complaint citing health code violations including unsecured propane tanks, unregistered vehicles, and no hot water.

"It's not true it's not true at all. As soon as he sees unsecured propane tanks around the park he will be right here saying you got to replace those," says Maine.

The town of Webster has deemed the property inhabitable, town administrator Richard LaFond says ownership has previously been taken to housing court for violations, and they're out of chances.

"There is a level of empathy but when you realize, that when a judge says it's uninhabitable, it's not a place where people should be living," said LaFond.

The property owner is working towards finding affordable living options for his residents, but neighbors aren't confident they'll have new place to live when the 30 days run out.

"There is no place for us to go literally no place, all over Massachusetts no housing," says Maine.

The campground owner says he's being told it's his responsibility to relocate any resident who's lived here longer than six months.

It's unclear if that means financially or if he'll just have to find alternative living options. Either way the courts have given him 30 days to evict neighbors.