Watch CBS News
Local News

'Wear Orange Weekend' event calls for ends to gun violence in Roxbury

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

'Wear Orange Weekend' event calls for ends to gun violence in Roxbury
'Wear Orange Weekend' event calls for ends to gun violence in Roxbury 00:51

ROXBURY - People gathered in Roxbury Saturday afternoon to call for an end to gun violence, calling it a public health crisis.

The event was part of Wear Orange Weekend and "National Gun Violence Awareness Day. According to the gun violence archive, nearly 18,000 people have lost their lives to gun violence so far this year.

"A large percentage of gun violence happens in a small number of communities among a small number of residents and it can be incredibly traumatic," said Angela Christiana of MA Moms Demand Action. "I want to be out here with my community partners showing support for them, they're the ones on the front lines dealing with gun violence on a daily basis."

Wear Orange Weekend began in 2015 as a way to honor Hadiya Pendelton, who was 15 years old when she was killed on a playground in Chicago. The gunmen later said she was not the intended target.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 8:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.