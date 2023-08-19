We may see Patriots starters in action Saturday night against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- It sounds like we'll get our first glimpse at the new-look Patriots offense in game action Saturday night. Most Patriots players are expected to play in New England's preseason game against the Packers in Green Bay, and starters could see up to a quarter of action, according to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal.

That means we'll see Mac Jones in new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense, potentially throwing his first game passes to receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Jones did not play at all in New England's preseason opener against the Texans last week in Foxboro.

My understanding is that most of the Patriots are expected to play vs. Packers. Possibly a quarter for starters. https://t.co/fkEsuOdj0C — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) August 19, 2023

Extended playing time could be a bit advantageous on the offensive side, since New England's offensive line is currently banged up and missing a pair of starters. Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange have both been sidelined with injuries, leaving rookies Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow to line up with starting left tackle Trent Brown and center David Andrews. Veteran Riley Reiff has been lining up at right guard.

We'll see how long Jones and the rest of the offensive starters play behind that makeshift line, which struggled against the Texans last week.

ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss also believes that it may be too early to see freshly signed running back Ezekiel Elliott in game action with his new team. Elliott officially signed with the Patriots on Wednesday, and was on the field in both joint practices with the Packers this week.

My sense of how Bill Belichick will approach tonight: Give most everyone a taste of game speed … see how it looks initially in terms of how long they play … while mindful of quick turnaround with Tuesday practice in Tennessee.



Probably too early to see Ezekiel Elliott. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 19, 2023

After the Patriots play the Packers, they'll head to Tennessee for a week of joint practices with the Titans before wrapping up their preseason slate next Friday night.