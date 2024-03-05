Watch CBS News
WBZ And New England Revolution Teaming Up For Weather Education Day 2024

/ CBS Boston

WBZ Weather Team hosts 'Weather Education Day' for thousands of students at Gillette Stadium
BOSTON (CBS) - What's more fun than weather and soccer? Our WBZ NEXT Weather team is excited to once again team up with the New England Revolution for a special Weather Education Day on Friday, May 3 at Gillette Stadium.

Last year more than 3,500 students attended the high-energy, interactive event that combined soccer and science. Kids learned experiments they could do at home, were able to ask the WBZ meteorologist questions, and were treated to a little friendly soccer competition by the weather team.

WATCH: Weather Education Day 2023

The once-in-a-lifetime field trip is geared towards students in grades 3 through 6, though other ages are not excluded. The Gillette Stadium gates open at 9 am and the program, run by the WBZ meteorologists, will be from 10a-1130a.

The price is $25 per student, which includes a ticket to a future Revolution match.

For more detailed information or to sign your students up, contact Justin Rosa at education@revolutionsoccer.net or (508) 384-4372.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 2:19 PM EST

