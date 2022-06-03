Summer weather coming after gloomy start to June

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Graduations, barbeques, beach trips. . . summer has arrived in New England! And of course, the million-dollar question, did Mother Nature get the memo? In large part, I think the answer is, YES! While the last few days have been cool and gloomy, June is about to start acting like June!

Friday: LOTS of high school graduations going on and the forecast is not exactly a slam dunk. The rain from this morning will be making a rather quick exit midday. Rapid clearing will commence this afternoon from west to east and, for the most part, we are then out of the woods. BUT (you knew that was coming I bet), between about 4-10 p.m. there is a window and a likelihood of one final pop-up shower/downpour.

I would keep my eyes on the Monadnock Region mid-to-late afternoon for something to develop. Any shower or storm that pops will likely start there and slide its way southeastward into parts of northern Worcester and Middlesex counties. The risk of this storm becoming severe is low, but there could be a few rumbles of thunder and a briefly heavy downpour. Obviously not something you want to hear if you are attending an outdoor graduation with several hundred others. While this slight risk may not be enough to warrant cancellations, it is certainly something to keep a close eye on later.

Saturday: A mainly sunny day. High temperatures will be well into the 70s, however with light winds, there will likely be some local seabreezes that develop and cool off the beaches 5-10 degrees. lso, worthy of a mention, there will be some building cumulus clouds in the afternoon, cannot rule out a very short-lived shower, more likely north of the Pike. There will be just a touch of humidity in the air as well.

Sunday: Glorious! Lots of sunshine, very dry air, light winds. Highs in the 70s. With winds a bit more offshore, the beaches could be a few degrees warmer than Saturday.

Headed to a beach this weekend? We got you covered! Saturday, in detail...

Water temperatures will still be quite cold, in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Up and down the coastline:

Or maybe the lakes and mountains are more your style?

Wherever the weekend takes you, enjoy and stay safe!