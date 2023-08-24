WBZ Change Makers continue to impact their communities

BOSTON - Two WBZ Change Makers in Salem are celebrating the extension and expansion of an innovative Artist in Residence program to support Social-Emotional Learning.

Rapper Dee-1 (whose real name is David Augustine Jr.) and Liza Cassella, the school district's Social-Emotional Learning Director launched the pilot project in the spring. Initially, it was scheduled to end with the close of the 2023 school year. But it was so popular (Dee uses Hip Hop as a teaching tool) that the district decided to extend the program into the 2023-2024 academic year and expand it to include wellness support for educators. Leveraging the combined power of SEL and Hip Hop, the program will facilitate professional development and help teachers incorporate strategies that promote inclusive, engaging classrooms.

In addition, Dee was chosen to give the keynote speech at the district's convocation on August 24. He and Liza have a children's book entitled "David Found His Slingshot" coming out in October to coincide with Bullying Prevention Month.

Change Maker Monica Kachru, founder of the Anaya Tipnis Foundation created the non-profit to honor her daughter's memory. Anaya, who would have turned 25 this month, believed that all students should have equal access to education—particularly first-generation and low-income students. Monica launched ATF with that guiding principle. The foundation awards scholarships and offers ATF scholars a full four years of one-one-one mentoring. The group's first cohort graduated in June and two WBZ viewers (who are also first-gen college graduates) who saw the Change Makers story have since joined the ATF team. The group is currently in the midst of a $50,000 matching grant fundraiser. It's underway until September 15. A generous donor will match--dollar for dollar—all donations.

Mental health advocate Megan Burke has been incredibly busy. WBZ's inaugural Change Maker collected more than 200 clothing donations at the Kyle Cares Conference at Gillette Stadium after the profile aired about Megan's work using her Cuerd@s clothing.

Megan hand-embroiders textural patterns into thrifted clothing. Wearers can touch the texture as a way of easing or de-escalating tension and anxiety. She also hosted an embroidery workshop for Milford Middle School students. She formed partnerships with Wayside Youth and Family Services and Taunton State Hospital's youth mental health program. Megan is currently working on an initiative—to be launched through the statewide service-based nonprofit Project 351—to support mental health awareness and services.

If you know of a Change Maker in your community who is contributing, innovating and/or working to bridge opportunity gaps, let us know: Changemakers@wbz.com