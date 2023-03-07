Watertown Police search for missing 21-year-old man

WATERTOWN - Police in Watertown are searching for a missing 21-year-old man.

Trea Starling was reported missing on Thursday morning. He was last seen by family members in the area of Spruce Street and School Street in Watertown. Police said he has a medical condition that requires monitoring.

Starling is described as an African American man, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and black facial hair. He has a "Jesus" tattoo on his forearm.

Starling was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray or tan jacket, gray pants and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department.