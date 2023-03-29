Watch CBS News
Watertown getting dog to chase away geese from city fields

WATERTOWN - Watertown is getting a dog to help solve the city's goose problem.

The border collie, named Vee, will help chase away geese on fields throughout Watertown. She's been specially trained for goose control in Leesburg, Virginia.

And if you're wondering who will own Vee, it will be the city.

Vee will help chase geese away from fields around Watertown. City of Watertown

She will live with a Department of Public Works employee and the city will pay for her food and vet bills.

