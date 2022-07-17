2 Watertown homes believed to be broken into through unlocked windows Friday night

WATERTOWN - Watertown Police are warning residents about two home break-ins that happened Friday night while the homeowners were inside.

Police said one break-in happened on Garfield Street around 9:45 p.m. and another happened on Barnard Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. The homes are just two blocks from each other.

"Well, it was one house up the street two weeks ago and then yesterday it was another house down here," said Watertown resident Paul Coucette.

Coucette said in addition to Friday's break-ins, the area has seen other similar incidents within the last few weeks.

Police said no one was hurt in Friday's incidents and nothing was taken from either of the homes.

The suspect or suspects are believed to have entered both homes through unlocked windows in the back of the homes, police said. One of the homes was entered on the second floor.

But neighbors said they are most bothered by the fact that the homeowners in both cases were inside when the break-ins occurred.

"When you are in the house, and they come in upstairs, and you are downstairs with your kids, and someone is rummaging around, that's kind of nerve-wracking," Coucette said.

Police are asking those who live in the area to review any doorbell or home surveillance video to see if it caught anything.

As of Saturday night, no arrests had been made.