Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into office building on Arsenal Street in Watertown

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into office building in Watertown
Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into office building in Watertown 00:21

WATERTOWN - An elderly driver was injured after a car crashed into an office building in Watertown Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Arsenal Street. Police said the car smashed through the building's window. The driver was taken to the hospital but he is expected to be OK.

No one in the building was hurt but there were reports of a gas leak.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 5:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.