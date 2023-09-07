Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into office building on Arsenal Street in Watertown

Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into office building in Watertown

WATERTOWN - An elderly driver was injured after a car crashed into an office building in Watertown Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Arsenal Street. Police said the car smashed through the building's window. The driver was taken to the hospital but he is expected to be OK.

No one in the building was hurt but there were reports of a gas leak.