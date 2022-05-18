Watch CBS News
New England Living: Behind the scenes at WaterFire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI (CBS) - WaterFire has been a Providence tradition for over 25 years, highlighted by over 80 sparkling bonfires throughout the city's downtown rivers. In the video above, host Rachel Holt gets a special behind-the-scenes tour of what goes into preparing for such a huge event, and goes one-on-one with its creator Barnaby Evans.  

First published on May 18, 2022 / 2:39 PM

