New England Living: Behind the scenes at WaterFire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI (CBS) - WaterFire has been a Providence tradition for over 25 years, highlighted by over 80 sparkling bonfires throughout the city's downtown rivers. In the video above, host Rachel Holt gets a special behind-the-scenes tour of what goes into preparing for such a huge event, and goes one-on-one with its creator Barnaby Evans.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.