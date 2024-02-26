Watch CBS News
Should schools be concerned about "water warts?" Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).   

An anonymous viewer asks, "My granddaughter developed a case of molluscum.  Her sister now has an active case. I suspect many other children also have it. Should this be a concern for the school district?"

Molluscum contagiosum, also known as "water warts," appears on the skin as small raised white, pink, or flesh-colored bumps with a dimple in the middle.  

It's caused by a virus that is spread through direct contact with an infected person or a contaminated object, like towels or clothing. It's most common in kids between the ages of 1 and 10.  

It's not dangerous and doesn't cause scarring, but the bumps may persist for up to a year or longer.  

There are some treatments available like freezing the lesions with liquid nitrogen, but the rash will eventually resolve on its own and treatment is usually unnecessary.  

While it's contagious, a child with molluscum does not need to stay out of school but should try to cover the bumps with clothing or a bandage to prevent spread.

