BOSTON - Several streets in Chinatown are partially closed after a water main broke earlier on Sunday.

The pipe broke along Harrison Avenue. Parts of Kneeland, Tyler, Washington and Hudson streets will remain closed until repairs are completed.

Boston water officials hope to have service restored to customers in the area soon.