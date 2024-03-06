Watch CBS News
Could not drinking a lot of water lead to heart palpitations? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

Could not drinking a lot of water lead to heart palpitations?
BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Maria writes, "I have been experiencing palpitations. I have not been drinking a lot of water lately. I heard that could impact what I'm feeling. What are your thoughts on this?"

Heart palpitations make you feel like your heart is beating fast, flip-flopping, or even skipping a beat. They are common and usually aren't dangerous. They can be triggered by caffeine, alcohol, exercise, anxiety, medications, as well as medical conditions like an overactive thyroid, fever, anemia, dehydration, or an abnormal heart rhythm.

Sometimes, doing something as simple as avoiding caffeine, will make them go away. But if you have palpitations without a clear cause, you should see your medical provider. They will listen to your heart, may order lab tests, get an electrocardiogram, or have you wear a portable heart monitor to record your heart's electrical activity when you're feeling the symptoms.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

