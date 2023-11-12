WATCH: Unique retractable roof in Frankfurt for Colts-Patriots game

Germany packed with Patriots fans ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts

Germany packed with Patriots fans ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts

Germany packed with Patriots fans ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts

BOSTON -- Stadium technology has come a long way over the years, and we in America have seen our fair share of retractable roofs in sporting venues around the country.

But in America, we've never seen something like this.

When the Colts and Patriots play in Frankfurt on Sunday, they'll do so under a rather unique retractable roof. Instead of a giant sheet of metal sliding open, Deutsche Bank Park features a tarp-like feature that folds down to the middle of the field and then neatly fits inside of the video scoreboard that hovers above the playing surface.

The NFL shared a video of what it looks like on Sunday morning:

The roof folds into the scoreboard 🔥



📺: #INDvsNE — Sunday 9:30am ET on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4jtZK6vJQR — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

The roof was closed last week when the Chiefs played the Dolphins in the same stadium, but with the Patriots "hosting" Sunday's game against the Colts, it's appropriate that their game will be played without a roof.